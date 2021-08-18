Springboro Schools updates mask policy for grades PreK-6

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro Community City Schools has updated its mask policy for students and staff in grades PreK-6 effective Thursday.

Springboro Schools is one of several districts in the Miami Valley to update its policy following Governor Mike DeWine’s plea to keep Ohio’s students safe.

“I’m speaking directly to every parent, school official, and school board member in Ohio: The best way to make sure a child can stay in school is for that child to be vaccinated. If a child can’t be vaccinated, the best way to ensure a good year is for that child to wear a mask,” said DeWine.

Students at Springboro Schools in grades 7-12 will not be required to wear masks but the district strongly recommends that not just the children wear masks, but staff and visitors to those buildings as well.

The decision to have students and staff in grades PreK-6 to wear masks was made to help eliminate the need to quarantine when exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom. Not only that, but students in those grades are not old enough to get vaccinated against the virus.

“The safety of our students, teachers and staff will always be a top priority for our district. As one of only a select few school districts in Ohio to successfully remain in-person, five days a week last year, we value the academic and social-emotional benefits that come with an in-person instructional model,” said Springboro Superintendent Larry Hook.

