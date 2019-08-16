Springboro Schools superintendent put on leave

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro Schools have placed their superintendent on paid administrative leave, the district announced Friday.

Dan Schroer was placed on paid administrative leave by the Board of Education “in the interest of Springboro Schools,” according to a release from the district. No reason was given for the placing of Schroer on leave.

Carrie Hester, assistant superintendent of district operations at Springboro Schools, was appointed as interim superintendent.

