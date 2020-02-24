Springboro Schools saddened by death of long-time basketball coach

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro Schools released a statement Monday expressing sadness over the death of a long-time junior varsity basketball coach.

“It is with great sadness that Springboro Schools has learned about the passing of Mr. Wayne Kemper, long time Springboro High School coach. Mr. Kemper, a graduate of Springboro High School (’67) was the current Junior Varsity Coach for the Girls’ High School Basketball Team. Mr. Kemper, whose wife Dianne Kemper also graduated from Springboro High School, has coached in a variety of athletic programs throughout the district for over forty years,” the district said in a release.

The statement continued, “Mr. Kemper’s passing is a huge loss for both Springboro Schools and the Springboro community.”

A team of counselors have been made available throughout the school day to provide emotional support for those SHS students and staff in need.

Details concerning Mr. Kemper’s services will be communicated to district students, parents, and staff as Springboro Schools is made aware. The district said its deepest sympathies go to the Kemper family during this difficult time.