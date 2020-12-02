Springboro Schools receive $350K CARES Act funds from Warren County

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Board of Commissioners provided CARES Act funds of $350K to Springboro Schools on Tuesday, Dec. 1

The Board voted unanimously to grant Springboro Schools $350,576.27 of the funds the county received as part of the CARES Act, according to a release.

District Communications Coordinator Scott Marshall said the money will go towards facility and technological improvements to help facilitate remote learning and social distancing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has proved costly for our district, as well as all other school districts affected,” said Marshall. “This CARES Act Grant will be another tremendous help to our students, families, teachers and staff, at a time when it’s needed most. This is another great example of the outstanding community support we have here in Warren County.”