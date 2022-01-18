SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro Schools will be increasing pay for substitute teachers beginning Jan. 25.

According to Springboro Schools, substitute pay will increase from $100 a day to $125 a day. Subtitutes who have the same assignment for 21-60 consecutive days will receive $125 a day while substitutes who have the same assignment for more than 60 consecutive days will receive $190 per day.

“We know the last two years have certainly brought further challenges for a lot of districts, as it relates to staffing, especially this school year,” said Superintendent Larry Hook. “Our Board of Education recognizes the need for high-quality substitutes in our district, and we’re hopeful that increasing the rate will help attract more subs looking to be a part of Springboro Schools.”

Springboro Schools said this increase in pay is one of the highest pay rates for substitute teachers in Warren County.

“We’re continuing to compete with a lot of other employers. We’re hoping a little more per hour might make someone’s decision that much easier in terms of joining our district, and working together to help educate such great students,” said Hook.

If you are interested in subbing at Springboro Schools, contact HR Assistant Kristen Black at kblack@springboro.org or call (937) 748-3960, ext. 2040. You can also visit their website here.