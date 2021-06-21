Springboro Schools holds vaccine clinic, aiming for fewer COVID cases next year

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro School District partnered with the Warren County Health District to get students vaccinated ahead of next school year.

Staff from the health district held a vaccine clinic at Springboro Junior High Monday to give students 12 and up their first dose of the vaccine.

“We’re getting into summer, things are already opening back up, restrictions are being taken down. And you know, this vaccine clinic just provides another layer of security for those people who still need it,” said district communications coordinator, Scott Marshall.

Providing that protection Marshall said, is especially important since the district did not close schools during the pandemic. Marshall said while COVID cases did not get out of control during that time, they’re aiming to see even fewer cases next year, with fewer students quarantined and more time spent in classrooms.

“Once the vaccine started rolling out, we saw a dramatic decrease in the amount of cases amongst our students and our staff especially,” said Marshall. And so just, you know, as the trend continued, especially throughout Warren County, we just saw our numbers…decrease on down to the point of, by the time school had ended, cases were almost nonexistent.”

Parents seem to be in favor of getting and keeping the COVID numbers down as well about 60 families signing up to get their students vaccinated at the two-hour clinic. “My husband and I just had a conversation with the girls, and they actually initiated the conversation,” said Springboro parent, Christel Lofthouse. They wanted to get vaccinated themselves so we decided that that was the best choice for our family.”

Marshall added, while the school district does not currently have a second date scheduled for students to get the first dose, there are other resources for members of the district who want to be vaccinated.

“If anyone wasn’t able to take advantage of this vaccine here today, we would encourage you to reach out to your pediatrician, your local doctor’s office or your local pharmacy — anywhere in town that’s providing the vaccines.”

Those who got the first dose at Monday’s clinic will receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in three weeks. Marshall added if more students are willing to get vaccinated, the school district will work with Warren County to find more opportunities to get students vaccinated before school starts this fall.