Springboro Schools getting creative with virtual classroom methods

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – With kids forced to do their studies at home, the teachers in the Springboro school district have found unique ways to keep those kids and their parents engaged in the virtual classroom.

“My cohort Bridget Isgro and I started this ‘Tonight’ type show, we call it ‘Back to Life, Back to Reality,'” said fourth-grade teacher Amy Pelletier.

The show features a quarantine Q&A, guest speakers, and even some music, but that’s just one of many ideas.

“We’ve had teachers hold virtual lunches for students, something to look forward to every week where they know they can join them online and have lunch. They did a quarantine memory book and it’s exactly like a scrapbook, where the students can do drawings and artwork that they are doing during this time to share with everyone,” said Springboro Schools Communication Manager Scott Marshall.

The group of teachers at Five Points Elementary say it’s all about giving kids a true in-school experience even when forced to stay home.

Pelletier says, “We just continued the fun that we have in the classroom, we wanted to continue it online. We wanted to represent ourselves the way we did in the classroom, the way we do every day. We’re trying to have fun and we want the kids to love learning and love being at school. So I think because of some of these things that we’re doing all the kids are all looking forward to coming to our online meets, coming to our online Google classrooms just to see, ‘Ok, what do these teachers have next in store?’”

Click here for more from Springboro Schools.