Springboro Schools gets up to $100K CARES Act funds from city

The Springboro City Council voted unanimously to grant Springboro Schools up to $100,000 of the funds the City received as part of the CARES Act. (Photo: Springboro Schools)

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springboro City Council voted unanimously to grant Springboro Schools up to $100,000 of the funds the City received as part of the CARES Act.

Council asked the Schools to earmark the contribution to upgrade technology in the schools and facilitate remote learning along with additional technological improvements to comply with COVID-19 precautions. The City of Springboro presented a check to the district on Thursday, Sept. 3rd at the City’s board meeting.

District Communications Coordinator Scott Marshall said the schools plan to use the grant to provide Chromebooks and other supplies to students for virtual learning. “The CARES Act Grant will be a tremendous help to students, families, teachers and staff towards educational technology for those learning in-person or at-home,” Marshall said.

City Manager Chris Pozzuto said the City received about $217,000 from the CARES Act, and has used those funds to cover costs for the bulk-item and brush drop off services, technology upgrades for the City to facilitate remote meetings along with PPE and cleaning and disinfecting City buildings associated with COVID-19.

According to Springboro Schools, after the City was reimbursed for CARES Act eligible funds, the Mayor and City Council felt it best to keep additional eligible funds within the Springboro community. “The $100,000 pledge to the Schools will go a long way in providing more digital accessibility to students so they can better their education, whether in the classroom or at home,” said Pozzuto.