Springboro Schools’ football season opener canceled due to COVID-19

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro Schools’ football season opener has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 quarantine by Lebanon City Schools’ team.

Springboro Schools said on Twitter Monday that the varsity football game scheduled for Friday along with Saturday’s junior varsity game have been cancelled. The school said the freshmen game will still be played. The district said they are actively looking for an opponent for the game Friday.

“Due to a Covid situation at Lebanon, Friday night’s Varsity football game and Saturday’s JV game have been cancelled,” said Springboro Schools.

Lebanon City Schools said in a statement that the cancellation is due to several players being in a COVID-19 quarantine. The school said none of the players have COVID-19.

