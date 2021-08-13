Springboro Schools custodian awarded for 20-years of perfect attendance

SRINGBORO, OH (WDTN) — Springboro Schools is recognizing one staff member that has had perfect attendance for 20 years of his career.

Barry Lyons, a custodian at Dennis Elementary, hasn’t missed a single day of work over the past two decades.

Terrah Hunter, principal at Dennis Elementary, and Carrie Hester, the assistant superintendent of administrative operations, presented Lyons with the award at the districts Convocation at Springboro High School.

“Attendance matters to [Barry] because each day is important to him,” said Hunter. “Barry is adorable, and we are so thankful for everything he does to make Dennis Elementary a great place to learn and work. He’s such a dependable person.”

Lyons started with the district as s substitute custodian in 1999, moving to a full-time position at Springboro Junior High in 2001 and then transferring to Dennis Elementary in 2013. Since being employed full-time by Springboro Community City Schools, Lyons has not missed a single day of work.

“I love to serve others, and especially like helping teachers. I like to make them happy and make sure they are taken care of,” said Lyons. “I believe we should help others as best we can.”