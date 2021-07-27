Springboro Schools: Critical race theory will not be used in district

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro Schools will not incorporate critical race theory into the curriculum at any grade level.

The district said in a Facebook post that it does not and will not support the theory. Additionally, the school said it will not include the following topics in the curriculum that it said are “sometimes associated with CRT:”

Teaching from a perspective that the United States and/or its legal system is systematically racist and designed to create and maintain inequalities between genders, ethnicities, different religious heritages, or races

Teaching that socialism and communism are morally superior to democracy, capitalism, and a free market economy

That any gender, ethnicity, religious heritage, or race should feel superior or inferior

That one should feel guilt or shame due to their ethnicity, religious heritage, race, or gender

Additionally, the district clarified the purpose of the superintendent’s Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Committee.

“The D&I Committee’s focus is on improving the learning environment within Springboro Schools, in order to ensure that every student, regardless of ethnicity, religious heritage, gender, or race, feels welcome, safe, and ready to learn,” said Springboro Schools. “The D&I Committee is not responsible for the district’s curriculum, nor does it have the authority to implement any changes to it; only the Superintendent and the Board of Education hold that authority.”

Springboro Schools follows the Ohio Department of Education’s (ODE) Learning Standards. The school said those standards for social studies were reviewed and adopted in 2018, and do not include CRT.

The district said that as standards are updated and released, the superintendent will make recommendations to the Board of Education on whether or not to adopt them. Springboro Schools said it would not recommend the support of the curriculum items mentioned above.