Springboro Schools announces reopening plans, reducing school day for grades 6-12

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro Schools announced it’s reopening plans Tuesday, differing from many other districts by adjusting the number of hours students in grades 6-12 will spend in school.

Families will be given the choice to either attend in-person (Model A) or online (Model B).

The district said that all grade 6-12 students will have around an hour shaved off of each school day for a number of reasons. This would be accomplished by reducing each class period by seven to nine minutes.

All students, both in-person and online, will follow the same curriculum and Springboro teachers will still teach students at home. Each teacher will have a “virtual period” at the end of each day, made possible by shortening the school day.

The district has also postponed it’s original start date, opting instead to stagger the first day of school for students by last name. Students will start the process on Sept. 8 with the goal of having all students at school by Sept. 14.

