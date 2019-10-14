Springboro Schools and law enforcement complete full-scale exercise drill

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Sprinboro City Schools’ students, faculty members, and local first responders spent Monday morning practicing and perfecting evacuations during a number of emergencies.

The scheduled training exercise took place on Oct. 14, from 9:00 a.m. To 12:00 p.m. at Five Points Elementary School.

“If an explosion were to happen within the building, how would we evacuate and how would we relocate students for parents to then pick them up,” was one of the many questions Scott Marshall, the district’s communication coordinator, said would be answered with the drill.

The day was a planned teacher in-service day, so students were not in class, but about 40 Junior High and High School students volunteered in the drill.

“The idea is that you work with these students and they learn how, if there is an emergency, the steps that need to take place and then they can pass that down or pass along in their schools and serve as leaders,” said Marshall.

First responders were able to practice showing up to the schools and help designated injured victims while simultaneously making sure everyone else made it out safely.

“It was just a huge collaboration,” said Marshall. “Everyone would need to come together for this in the event that this were real, so why not practice it all together?”

Personnel from the Clearcreek Township Police Department, Clearcreek Fire District, Springboro Police Department, Warren County Emergency Services Administration and Springboro City Schools all actively participated.

Updated safety measures in Ohio schools have expanded the emergency management test requirements, which now include conducting full-scale exercises.

Springboro Schools has already completed a functional exercise, as well as a table-top exercise the past two years.

