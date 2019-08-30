Springboro School Superintendent resigns from post

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The embattled superintendent of Springboro Schools, Dan Schroer, has resigned his position two weeks after being placed on administrative leave.

The Springboro Schools’ Board of Education accepted the resignation of Schroer as Superintendent of Springboro Schools Friday. The Board said in a release the actions taken during this special Board of Education meeting were done in the interest of both parties in order to avoid the cost of litigation.

Springboro Schools Board of Education recently received allegations of a financial nature. The Board did not release any details but said these allegations do not involve students and are not related in any way to other threatened litigation concerning the district, including the charges against John Austin Hopkins, a statement from the Board said.

Board members say the allegations have since been independently investigated and reported by Springboro Schools’ Board of Education to the district’s auditors, as well as the Ohio Department of Education. As a result, the district’s auditors will be conducting a special audit.

“While this situation is not ideal and the timing is unfortunate, Springboro Schools believes it has taken action that is appropriate to protect the financial interests of the district and its community members, while also serving in the best long-term interests of our students and staff.” Springboro Schools Board of Education

Carrie Hester, Assistant Superintendent of Operations, will remain interim Superintendent. The Board of Education will conduct a search to hire a Superintendent during the latter part of this school year.

