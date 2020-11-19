Springboro school substitute teachers get a raise

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro Schools said Thursday it will increase pay for substitute teachers starting next week.

The District said in a release that beginning November 25, 2020, Springboro Schools’ substitute teachers will see an increase in pay from $90 per day to $100 per day. “We know this year is certainly bringing more challenges for a lot of districts, as it relates to staffing,” said Superintendent Larry Hook. “Our Board of Education recognizes the need for high quality substitutes in our district, and we’re hopeful that increasing the rate will help attract more subs looking to be a part of Springboro Schools.”

According to Springboro Schools, the increase in pay for substitutes to $100 per day marks the second highest pay rate for substitute teachers in Warren County. Substitutes who have the same assignment for 21-60 consecutive days will still receive $100 per day, and long-term substitutes who have the same assignment for more than 60 consecutive days will still be paid $190 per day. “We’re competing with a lot of other employers right now. We’re hoping a little bit more per hour might make someone’s decision that much easier in terms of joining our district, and working together to help educate such great students,” said Larry Hook.

If you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher in Springboro Schools you can learn more on the district’s website.