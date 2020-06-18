Springboro school board approves Larry Hook as superintendent

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – At their June 18 meeting, the Springboro Schools Board of Education approved a two-year contract for Larry Hook as Superintendent, effective August 2, 2020.

“As a resident of this great community, I am honored to be able to lead Springboro Schools as Superintendent, where I will continue to provide the leadership each student, parent, employee, and community member need, in order to contribute to the academic and social growth of our students,” said Hook.

Most recently, Hook served as Superintendent for the Carlisle Local School District since 2010, where he played a role in passing and delivering a $49 million bond issue building project with 70 percent approval. Hook was previously an Assistant Superintendent of Springboro Schools from 2002-2010.

“Mr. Hook has had an exceptional career in education as a proven leader,” said Board President Jamie Belanger. “The leadership, experience, and knowledge of our community that Mr. Hook brings to Springboro Schools will undoubtedly guide our great administrative team, teachers, and staff on continuing to provide our students with an excellent education.”

Current Interim Superintendent of Springboro Schools, Carrie Hester, will start a three-year contract with Springboro Schools on August 2, 2020, as the district’s Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Operations.