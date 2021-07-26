Springboro Road in Clearcreek Twp. to close for 9 weeks

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro Road Bridge over Bull Run between Pekin Road and Red Lion-Five Points Road will be closed for rehabilitation beginning Monday, July 26, 2021, for nine weeks.

The detour for the closure will utilize Red Lion-Five Points Road, Lower Springboro Road, Bunnell Hill Road and Pekin Road.

The bridge rehabilitation will be constructed by Brumbaugh Construction, Inc. and the project is funded by the Warren County Engineer’s Office (WCEO), according to a release.

For more information, visit www.wceo.us or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301.