SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Police officers in uniform and community members in “Pray for Ney” t-shirts filled the beds at the City of Springboro blood drive to show support for wounded Clearcreek Township Police Officer Eric Ney.

Springboro Police Officer Antwaun Scott (Photos courtesy of Community Blood Center)

Lt. Aaron Zimmaro, Chelley Reimer



Officer Ney was shot in the face while responding to a domestic disturbance in Warren County on July 12. He has faced several setbacks during his recovery and was in critical condition after surgery Aug. 30.

The blood drive, held on Sept. 2, totaled 50 donors, including 42 donations and 18 first-time donors for a 105 percent of collection goal.

Springboro Police Officer Dustin Christian and administrative assistant Sharon Rottert organized the blood drive with Community Blood Center and word of it spread rapidly on social media. Neighboring police departments and municipalities sent emails with information on how to sign-up for the blood drive.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever done it,” said Springboro Police Lt. Aaron Zimmaro after donating. “It’s a minor inconvenience compared to the stuff he’s going through. It’s a no-brainer to come in and to this.”

Springboro courts worker Chelley Reimer and customer service representative Annie Fraizer were among the donors who wrote personal get-well messages to Officer Ney.

“As soon as I saw the email, I replied to the message on how to sign up,” said Hamilton Township Police Officer Kyle Treon. Springboro Officer Antwaun Scott made his first lifetime donation before the end of his shift.

“We passed the word around and started networking with the officers we know,” said Officer Scott, who is a colleague of Officer Ney. “We worked together all the time and backed each other up.”

The blood drive was a chance for members of the community to give back up to an officer they never met but are grateful for his sacrifice.

“I’ve never given blood before,” said Springboro donor Julie Pollard.

“I’m retired, and we’re new to Springboro. We saw the blood drive on Facebook. It was so unfortunate, and you want to help him.”