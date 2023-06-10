** The video in the player above shows tips to keep your pet safe during a fireworks show **

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Hear a loud boom? It could be a local city preparing for the Fourth of July fireworks.

The city of Springboro is going to be setting off fireworks on Monday, June 12 between 9:30 and 10 p.m. A test run of fireworks will be set off at Springboro High School in Warren County.

During the show, the fireworks will be a short test display of Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks. An estimated eight shells of various fireworks sizes will be seen, according to the city.

Springboro’s actual Fourth of July celebrations is scheduled to take place on Independence Day, beginning at 6 p.m. Bounce houses and live music will be set up at 6 p.m. Live music will be performed beginning at 7 p.m.

Wrapping up the evening on the Fourth of July, the actual fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.