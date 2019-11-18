Springboro police need help identifying bank robbery suspects

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro police are looking for help identifying two suspects in an August bank robbery. The robbery happened at the PNC Bank ATM located at 650 N. Main Street in Springboro on August 4.

After reviewing security cameras in the area, police released two pictures of suspects in this case. According to police, the white male is the suspect in the aggravated robbery. Police also determined that the white female pictured was with the suspect before the robbery. The woman is wearing a distinctive hat in the image provided by Miami Valley Crime Stoppers.

Anyone that recognizes either of these people is asked to contact Springboro police at 937-748-0611. You can also call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867) with any information regarding this case.

