Springboro Police need help finding missing teen

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro Police are asking for the community’s help finding a 15-year-old named Treshaun Smythe who has been missing since July 30.

Smythe is described as being white, with blue eyes and brown hair. He’s around 5’9″ and roughly 113 lbs. Police do not know what clothing he is wearing but they believe he could be riding an orange and black BMX-style bicycle.

Authorities said that Smythe is likely to be somewhere in Middletown or West Chester.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springboro Police at 937-748-0611. A missing persons’ bulletin has also been posted on the Ohio Attorney General’s website. Click here to read it.