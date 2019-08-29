Springboro Pike set to close for 10 days in Sept.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro Pike will be closed for at least 10 days in September due to construction, the City of Moraine said Thursday.

According to the city, Industrial Estates Drive/Sandridge Drive Road will be closed at State Route 741 (N. Springboro Pike) beginning on Sept. 3.

A signed detour will be provided. The detour route will be State Route 741 South to Cardington Road to northbound access drive to Industrial Estates Drive/Sandridge Drive.

The city asks motorists to follow all construction signage and drive cautiously.

