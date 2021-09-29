Springboro Park locks restrooms due to vandalism

The City of Springboro announced on Wednesday, September 29, that they are locking the restrooms at Community Park due to repeated vandalism. (City of Springboro)

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springboro announced on Wednesday, September 29, that it is locking the restrooms at Community Park due to repeated vandalism.

The city said it has replaced stall doors, soap dispensers and partitions, as well as clearing clogged toilets and re-painting walls.

In order to prevent further attacks, the restrooms will be locked At 3:30 p.m. daily, the city said. They will still be open on the weekends.

Springboro is working with the police department to plan crime deterrent options.

The city asks that anyone with information about these acts of vandalism call the Springboro Police Department at (937) 748-0611.