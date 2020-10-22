Springboro music teacher raises $4,900 for student ukuleles

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro teacher has raised more than $4,900 for her students.

Springboro Schools said Thursday more than 240 6th grade students will be able to use ukuleles thanks to the $4,906 raised in an online fundraiser.

The district said music has been a challenge as indoor choral singing is on hold due to COVID-19.

“Like most students this age, my students learn the best by doing. Purchasing these ukuleles keeps them engaged in the lesson and provides them with alternative experiences that are safe, performance-based and fun,” said Larissa McIntosh.

Ukuleles, which are easily disinfected, will allow the students to learn many of the same skills and concepts they would if they were singing in a way that is safe and sanitary for all members of the classroom community, according to Springboro Schools. McIntosh continued, “Providing our middle school choir students with ukuleles will help them learn how to read and play music, but more importantly, give them a positive experience that supports their emotional wellbeing. I’m still in shock over the generosity of our parents and community members…thank you!”