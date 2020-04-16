Springboro man writes pandemic parody song

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro man is using music and comedy to bring cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly McCool wrote and performed a song called “Coronaville,” inspired by the popular hit song “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett. It features jokes about self-quarantine, social distancing, and toilet paper.
Kelly is the lead worshipper at Hope Church and has been playing guitar for decades. He says he wanted to do something fun to bring people joy during a difficult time.
To hear his song, click here.
