Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

Springboro man writes pandemic parody song

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kelly McCool

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro man is using music and comedy to bring cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly McCool wrote and performed a song called “Coronaville,” inspired by the popular hit song “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett. It features jokes about self-quarantine, social distancing, and toilet paper.

Kelly is the lead worshipper at Hope Church and has been playing guitar for decades. He says he wanted to do something fun to bring people joy during a difficult time.

To hear his song, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS