SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro resident donated a 100-year-old violin to the Springboro High School (SHS) Strings Program.

SHS said Cline, 92, worked as an educator for his entire career at Franklin City Schools and Kettering City Schools. He was a member of The Ohio State University Marching Band, served as the Marching Band Director for the OSU Alumni Band and led many community and church bands and choruses throughout his career.

“Mr. Cline’s wish is for this violin heirloom to go into the hands of a student once again,” said Sarah Benedict, Strings Director for SHS and Springboro Junior High School. “It’s Mr. Cline’s hope that this historic violin will encourage the next generation of students to keep music in their lives.”