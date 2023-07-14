WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has died after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Warren County on Thursday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, the call for a three-vehicle crash came in at State Route 73 and Carter Drive.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 23-year-old James Dobbins of Springboro was driving a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle west on State Route 73 when a 2008 Chevrolet HHR turned west onto State Route 73 from Carter Drive. Dobbins reportedly then struck the left rear of the Chevrolet.

OSHP said Dobbins went over the centerline and was struck head-on by a 2023 Jeep Wagoneer traveling east on State Route 73.

Neither driver of the Chevrolet or the Jeep was injured, however, Dobbins succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. OSHP reported that Dobbins was wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.