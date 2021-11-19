SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springboro Community Foundation said it will kick off the 34th Annual Christmas in Historic Springboro Festival on November 19. This three-day holiday event opens with a tree lighting ceremony in Rotary Park on Friday, November 19th at 5:30 pm and runs until 5 pm Sunday, November 21st.

Christmas in Springboro provides shopping from local businesses along Main Street in Springboro as well as over 70 craft vendors, fabulous food from local food vendors, a hospitality tent sponsored by Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery and entertainment from area performance groups and Springboro Community Schools.

The festival also features a 5K Run/Walk at 9 am Saturday, November 20 and a Holiday Parade with Grand Marshall Carol Hughes on Saturday at noon. Also, we can’t forget the incredible complimentary children’s activities that include several visits from Santa throughout the weekend.

The festival donates back to local charities including the Springboro Community Assistance Center (SCAC), The Pantry serving Franklin, Springboro and Carlisle and Operation Santa through the Springboro Police Department.

For more information, please visit springborofestivals.org.