Springboro High School ranked 58th on ‘2021 Best Ohio High School Rankings’

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) –Springboro High School was ranked 58th out of 872 total high schools on the U.S. News & World Report’s “2021 Best Ohio High School Rankings.”

“I am so proud of the work being done by our staff at Springboro High School,” said Superintendent of Springboro Schools Larry Hook. “The continued outreach and relationship building from our teachers and administration goes unmatched, as seen by the outstanding success of our students. Our district will continue to move forward thanks to the gracious support of our teachers, staff, and community.”

In the last five years, Springboro High School has moved from 94th to its highest rating of 53rd in 2019.

“Our students and staff continue to meet the high expectations set forth by Springboro Schools. Challenging our students with rigorous courses and innovation, which enhances the level of student learning, continues to be a priority over the years,” said Springboro High School’s principals, Kyle Martin. “Stretching students academically, while focusing on educating the whole child, is very important to all students and their future. As you can see from the last five years of data, we have made great strides, and we will continue to keep growing.”

