DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro High School will be turning to remote learning when school returns from winter break.

According to Springboro Schools, a sprinkler pipe busted and is causing the district to temporarily move learning at the high school to remote learning. Students at Springboro High School will be off on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and have remote learning from Wed. Jan. 4 to Friday, Jan. 6.

There will be two Chromebook pickup events for high school students to prepare for the brief remote learning.

The first pickup will be Monday, Jan. 2 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the commons inside Springboro High School. The second pickup is Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the District Central Office.

Parents will have to sign out the electronic devices during the pickup events.

The changes are affecting Springboro High School only. All other Springboro schools will return to school as previously scheduled.

