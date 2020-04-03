Springboro helps 12-year-old celebrate his birthday during stay-at-home order with parade

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro sixth-grader did not have to forego his birthday celebration just because he and his family are stuck inside.

Isaiah Doerman’s mother said he was growing unhappy at the prospect of not being able to celebrate his 12th birthday. Jessica Doerman said even though it was a last-minute effort, Isaiah got to see his friends on his special day.

“We had not started planning his original birthday party since we have been quarantined for almost three weeks,” Jessica said. “This was a last-minute decision because he was starting to get bummed out about not doing anything for his birthday.”

A parade of about 35 cars drove by Isaiah’s house and threw cards, candy, cash, balloons and six rolls of toilet paper, according to Jessica. Mom said the participants included football friends, classmates and “even his favorite teacher.”

Jessica said, “He said it was one of the best birthdays ever because it was so good to see other kids again!”