Breaking News
Troy Strawberry Festival canceled due to COVID-19
Closings
There are currently 100 active closings. Click for more details.

Springboro helps 12-year-old celebrate his birthday during stay-at-home order with parade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro sixth-grader did not have to forego his birthday celebration just because he and his family are stuck inside.

Isaiah Doerman’s mother said he was growing unhappy at the prospect of not being able to celebrate his 12th birthday. Jessica Doerman said even though it was a last-minute effort, Isaiah got to see his friends on his special day.

“We had not started planning his original birthday party since we have been quarantined for almost three weeks,” Jessica said. “This was a last-minute decision because he was starting to get bummed out about not doing anything for his birthday.”

A parade of about 35 cars drove by Isaiah’s house and threw cards, candy, cash, balloons and six rolls of toilet paper, according to Jessica. Mom said the participants included football friends, classmates and “even his favorite teacher.”

Jessica said, “He said it was one of the best birthdays ever because it was so good to see other kids again!”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS