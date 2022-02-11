SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Students and staff at Dennis Elementary School decked out in orange in black to show support for their favorite team.

It is an exciting time to be a kid with the home team making it all the way to the Super Bowl.

“Really excited!,” Elise Lemaster, a second grader at Dennis Elementary, said.

So of course, Friday’s lessons were all about the Bengals.

“We’ve had a lot of fun with the Bengals playoff run the past few weeks and there are a lot of activities going on today, just with the Super Bowl and just about football and a lot of fun,” Justin Smith, assistant principal at Dennis Elementary, said.

Bengals pride beamed throughout the school. From “Spring-Burrow” shirts to football-themed lessons, teachers and staff made sure these kids will never forget their first time seeing Cincinnati in the Super Bowl.

“I hope they don’t go as long as I did between Super Bowls, so I hope this is the start of many to come,” Smith said.

All of this Bengals pride helped them raise money for an important piece of playground equipment. The PTO teamed up with 937 Ink to make t-shirts for a special Boro-Supports-Burrow fundraiser just in time for the big game.

“We did a fundraiser for our school, for a new slide, which we’ve been working on and we’re really excited. It came together quickly,” Smith said.

The school raised more than $2,000 to help buy a new slide for the playground.