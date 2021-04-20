Springboro elementary students make posters for nurses at Miami Valley Hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springboro student posters

Five Points Elementary students made posters for nurses at Miami Valley Hospital. (Courtesy: Springboro Schools)

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Points Elementary students made posters to show appreciation to the nurses on the COVID-19 unit at Miami Valley Hospital.

The school said the posters were part of their building-wide service project for the year. The idea came from a parent who is a nurse at Miami Valley Hospital and has a child in Ms. Dey’s 2nd-grade class.

“(The parent) reached out and asked if students were allowed to draw pictures for the ‘wall of pictures’ at MVH for their service project,” said Angi Duncan, Counselor at Five Points Elementary. “This idea fit perfectly into our RAK week. Instead of individual pictures, we decided to have each class create a poster. The theme for this year’s project was, ‘You’re A World Changer.'”

A representative from Miami Valley Hospital told Duncan, “You guys put so many smiles on staff today!”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS