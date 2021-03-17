Springboro elementary students create virtual plays for parents

Springboro elementary students use an iPad and green screen software to create a virtual play. (Photo Courtesy of Springboro Schools)

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Second graders at Five Points Elementary are using a green screen to create virtual plays.

The school said every year students in teacher Tiffany Page’s class perform a school play on stage for parents to watch at school. However, due to COVID restrictions, the class is producing a series of

virtual plays for parents to watch online.

“The show must go on!” said Page. “Normally, my class would have performed these plays on stage in front of family and friends. (We) found a way to share the play production virtually with the special people in these students’ lives.”

The virtual plays were filmed using an iPad, then edited by the students using WeVideo. The

students worked in groups to perform four different plays that were spin offs of classic fairy tales.

“This has been a challenging year for everyone. The virtual play is such a creative way to bring people together in a time where we all need it,” said Traci Griffen, Principal at Five Points Elementary.