Springboro elementary student holds fourth Toys for Tots drive

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro elementary school student continued his birthday tradition of collecting toys for other kids.

Springboro Schools said Jackson Williams, a third-grader at Five Points Elementary, completed his fourth Toys for Tots drive this past week.

Every year around his birthday Jackson collects toys for other kids in need, rather than asking for presents for himself.

The school said Jackson’s drive this year was the most successful.

“It was really amazing to see such an outpour of generosity from the community,” said Teresa Williams, Jackson’s mother. “We love the values that Springboro instills in their students, and we feel that this a great reflection of (those values).”

