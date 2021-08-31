Springboro elementary school receives Purple Star designation

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro Schools’ Dennis Elementary is the district’s latest school to be recognized as a Purple Star recipient by the Ohio Department of Education.

The Purple Star designation recognizes schools that demonstrate a major commitment to serving students and families connected to the United States Armed Forces, according to a release.

“Several of our Elementary students (2nd – 5th grade) have a family member who currently serves, or has served, in the United States Military,” said Terrah Hunter, principal at Dennis Elementary. “Some of these students will attend six (6) to nine (9) different schools from kindergarten through high school, and our staff is looking to provide help for these students throughout their education.”

Springboro Schools said its Board of Education will recognize the honor at its meeting on October 27 by reading a proclamation to community members in attendance, including Mayor John Agenbroad and the Springboro High School Junior ROTC.

“Springboro Schools recognizes that military families face unique challenges, and our district strives to do all that is possible to help our students and their families throughout the school year. We’re here to help,” said Superintendent of Springboro Schools Larry Hook.

To receive the award, Dennis Elementary had to designate a staff member to serve as a liaison between military-connected students, their families and the school. The school also had to establish a webpage for military families

The district said two of Springboro Schools’ other buildings plan on taking similar steps to apply for a Purple Star designation. Springboro High School, Springboro Junior High and Clearcreek Elementary have already received the Purple Star designation.