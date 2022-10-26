Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Trick or treat is just around the corner! But what if you could trade your sweet treats for cash?

One local dentist is looking to buy back your holiday haul and support the troops at the same time.

Wright Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is hosting a candy buyback event at their office at 50 Remick Blvd. in Springboro. According to the dentistry, they will pay you one dollar for every pound of candy you donate.

The release says all candy collected will go to the troops.

However, this event is more than a simple trade. The facility will have bounce houses, goodie bags, popcorn and cider to keep the fall spirit going even after Halloween.

This event will run from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1. For more information on Wright Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, click here.