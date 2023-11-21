DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Air Quality Development Authority (OAQDA) has closed on an $8.5 million bond to finance a company’s expansion in the city of Springboro.

Innomark Real Estate, LLC is the beneficiary for the funding, which comes from the Clean Air Improvement Program (CAIP). CAIP provides businesses bond financing to support investments in cleaner, more efficient technologies including pollution control, energy efficiency and renewable energy.

The project will include the installation of increased roof and wall insulation, energy-efficient windows and HVAC systems and LED lighting fixtures as part of the company’s 100,000-square-foot new construction building.

“As more and more Ohio businesses, like Innomark, are experiencing greater expectations from customers to achieve positive environmental impacts, OAQDA is ready to help with financial and technical assistance that can incorporate sustainability improvements into their operations while also supporting business growth,” said Christina O’Keeffe, OAQDA’s executive director.

These improvements are expected to result in a 30.4% energy savings and assist the company’s adherence to environmental commitments of its customers. Additionally, the funding will support the retention of 67 existing employee positions and the creation of 15 new jobs.

According to Innomark representatives, the company is required to report on their efforts to their brand clients, which includes wide variety of well-known national retail brands. OAQDA’s financing and reporting structure will help the company meet the environmental requirements.