DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A settlement agreement has been reached between the Springboro Community City School District and a student’s parents.

The family who filed the claim alleges their daughter was physically injured when sexually harassed at school. The agreement states “numerous others” jointly filed a lawsuit against the district.

According to the settlement, all claims have been disputed and denied.

Insurance companies for both parties have agreed upon and will allocate the funds parents will receive.