SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The United Church of Christ is holding a food drive Sunday to collect donations for the Springboro Community Alliance.

The church said you can drop off non-perishable items at the drive from noon to 4 p.m. at the church on West Mill Street.

Some of the items the church is requesting include fruit snacks, instant oatmeal, pancake mix, potato chips, canned pasta and sauce, granola bars and nuts.