Springboro brewery celebrates opening, Centerville brewery under construction

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two breweries are opening in the Miami Valley despite restrictions tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers lined up early for the grand opening of Warped Wing Barrel Room and Smokery in Springboro Saturday.

“Lots of people are coming in, trying the food, trying the beers,” general manager Erin O’Neill said.

Following social distancing guidelines, the brewery can seat 200 people. Masks are required when not eating or drinking and there’s no walk up bar service.

The location is two or three years in the making, O’Neill said. They were approached by the developers to open in the space.

“The City of Springboro has been amazingly welcoming and came with open arms and worked really close hand-in-hand with us to make sure this could open,” O’Neill said.

The Warped Wing location serves up their regular brews and has a menu featuring smoked meats.

In Centerville, Loose Ends Brewing is in the final stages of construction before opening in a few weeks.

“Opening now, it seems like everyone is chomping at the bit to go out,” owner John Loose said.

Loose said the brew pub has been in the works since 2016. They finally broke ground in March.

A week in, they had to halt construction for a month because of the pandemic before they could get back to work on the new business.

Loose said he’s not worried about the state’s restraints on restaurants and bars, instead he’s excited to serve his beer and food to the Miami Valley.

“It’s a large space to where I think we’re going to be o.k. and still maintain a good distance between everybody,” Loose said. “In 30 days we’re going to be up and rolling and ready to go.”

Loose said he wants the food and drinks to be an experience for the customer, and the menu will have special beer and food pairings.

Loose Ends Brewing will open in Centerville near the end of September or early October.