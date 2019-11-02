Springboro boy joins Cedarville men’s basketball team

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cedarville University Men’s Basketball team helped make a Springboro 10-year-old’s dream come true by officially making him a member of the team.
They were able to make it happen through a national nonprofit. Team IMPACT works to improve the quality of life for children facing serious and chronic illnesses.
As an official member, Armand Colbert will now get to attend all Yellow Jackets practices, games, team dinners, events, and more.
