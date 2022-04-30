SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – As the crisis in Ukraine continues to wear on, a local artist and gallery owner is bringing the community together in support. An art show this weekend in Springboro aims to raise money to help children impacted by the war.

Images of the crisis in Ukraine are translated onto canvas and paper at Chasing Light Art Studio and Gallery in Springboro.

“Artists are observers, right, and they channel their emotions through their art,” gallery owner and artist Shawna Hatton said.

Hatton got the idea to hold the art show five weeks ago as a way to support Ukraine.

In just a few weeks, she was able to transform her studio in a sunflower field of art pieces from her students and students at six area schools.

The artists range in age from seven to 77.

“You can see that some people may have taken a little bit of the darker side in their expression, whereas most of them are very hopeful,” Hatton said.

Each of the pieces are up for sale or auction. The money raised will go to A Child’s Hope International, which will help orphans in Ukraine.

Artists like Patty Clark wanted to be part of the cause.

“It’s a wonderful thing, and you know, you sit there and you watch the news and your heart aches and you think, what can I do,” Clark said.

Just as a sunflower is a symbol of optimism, Hatton hopes this fundraiser can provide some optimism to the children impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.

“A lot of people start to get discouraged by the evil and the things that are happening, but there’s still so much good, and that’s what we need to focus on,” Hatton said.

The show runs April 29 through May 1 at the Springboro Performing Arts Center, ending with an artists’ reception on May 1 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The art is for sale and they’re also collecting donations, which can be made on the gallery’s Facebook page.