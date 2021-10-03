SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sunday, October 3 is the last day of the Spring Valley Potato Festival.

The day’s festivities begin at 9 a.m. at Bledsoe Park and East Main Street, Spring Valley.

According to the website, the park will host a craft and farmers market most of the day, with a game of Mashed Potato Tug-o-war at 12 p.m. and a pet parade at 1 p.m. Registration for the parade begins at 12:45 p.m.

There will be a final bike parade at 3 p.m., the website said. More events and entertainment will continue until the festival closes at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s events included the 22nd annual 5K Tater-Trot along the Little Miami Scenic Trail Bike Path and roads through the Village of Spring Valley, as well as live entertainment all day long.

For more information on the Spring Valley Potato Festival, click here.