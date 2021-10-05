NEW PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble County’s Spring Street will be closed beginning October 18 for the first phase of a bridge replacement project.

According to a release by Preble County, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will be replacing the superstructure, guard rail, and roadway approaching the Spring Street bridge that crosses over Rocky Fork.

The contract was awarded to Brubaugh Construction Inc. for approximately $211,066.

Spring Street will be closed for 60 days, the release said, with a detour planned by way of Difederico Drive, Washington Street, and Wrenn avenue. The full project is scheduled to be completed in early summer of 2022.