Spring showers and storms possible today

Spring showers and storms are in the forecast for this afternoon. A few storms may become severe. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are the main threats. Turning cooler and breezy for Sunday.

TODAY: A few morning showers, PM scattered showers and storms. Breezy. High near 75

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Low 49

SUNDAY: Breezy and cooler with scattered showers. High 56

Highs reach near 70 on Monday. The rest of the week looks cooler with highs only in the 50s and 60s. Low chances of rain for the week ahead.