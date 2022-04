DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 13th annual “Spring into Health” 5K Walk/Run took place on Sunday.

The 5K took place on April 10 at Kettering College at 3737 Southern Blvd. The 5K raised money for Good Neighbor House and Kettering Health Young Professionals.

Organized through Speedy Feet, the “Spring into Health” 5K returned for its 13th year of philanthropy.

For more information, visit Good Neighbor House’s Facebook page or Speedy Feet’s website.