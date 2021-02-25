Spring Fest in the Burg canceled for second year

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A Spring festival has been canceled for the second consecutive year over continued pandemic concerns.

The Spring Fest in the Burg committee posted on its Facebook page Wednesday, “Due to the continued public health concern over the COVID-19 virus and the restrictions put in place both locally and nationally it is with deep regret that the executive planning committee announces the cancellation of Spring Fest in the Burg 2021.”

This is the second year the festival has been scrubbed over virus concerns. The City said it will have some virtual events this year and is already planning the 2022 festival.

You can learn more on the festival’s Facebook page or on the festival website.