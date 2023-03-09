DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Do you have leftover paint from spring remodeling or other projects? You can get rid of those cans and do some good at the same time through a local missions organization.

Montgomery County posted on Facebook that it has partnered with Matthew 25 ministries to recycle latex paint for humanitarian relief.

According to the post, anyone can bring leftover reusable latex paint to the Hazardous Household Waste program at the Solid Waste Campus in Moraine. These donations will then be brought to Matthew 25 ministries in Cincinnati to be reused.

The Hazardous Household Waste program will be open every Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., the post states. It is located at 1001 Encrete lane in Moraine.