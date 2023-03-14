DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s time for spring cleaning! The City of Springfield is getting rid of disposal fees for bulk trash disposal as part of a citywide effort to both improve the quality of life and residents’ surroundings.

On April 29, Springfield residents will get the chance to bring bulk items for disposal free of charge. These items, such as furniture, mattresses and tires can often be a hassle to dispose of and draw a fee at the disposal facility.

Last year, this event not only helped residents remove these items from their homes and yards, but also enabled volunteers to clear trash from multiple illegal dump sites. In total, residents and volunteers bagged more than 276,000 pounds of trash from residents and illegal dump sites.

“This is an example of a true community effort,” said City of Springfield Community

Development Director Shannon Meadows. “We welcome and encourage people to

participate, and we hope to have as great a turnout as we did last year.”

Collection will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at two locations: Jefferson Street at South Fountain Avenue and Sunset Avenue at Delta Road. In order to participate, residents must show proof of residence in the City of Springfield.

For more information, you can call Springfield Community Development Manager Jeremy Leist at 937-324-7385.